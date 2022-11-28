Oct. 12, 1946 - Nov. 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Tony Don Burrell, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:44 PM.

There will be a visitation Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Military Honors will be performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard at 6:45 PM. Burial will take place later at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL.

Tony was born on October 12, 1946, in Mattoon, IL to Donald L. and Wanda M. (Crowder) Burrell. He married Rose Mary Shores June 16, 1968, in Mattoon. She survives.

He is also survived by three children: Michael (Jo Ann) Burrell of Bay City, TX, Alan (Joy) Burrell of Hudson, IL and Jessica Black of Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren: Leigh (Josue) Albarran, Chloe Burrell, Sean Burrell, Mary Burrell, Allison Burrell, Nathan Burrell, Samuel Burrell, Nicholas Burrell, April Black; and three siblings: Chuck Burrell of Mattoon, Pat (Kathy) Burrell of Effingham and Randy Swinford of Mattoon. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Mark Burrell.

Tony was a Veteran of the United States Army from 1966-1969. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to Korea Demilitarized Zone.

He graduated from Eastern Illinois University and worked as a Certified Public Accountant for many years at IAAA in Bloomington. He loved reading and military history. Tony was a member of College Park Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Home Sweet Home Mission.

