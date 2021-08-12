 Skip to main content
Tracy Irene Perry

MATTOON — Tracy Irene Perry, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, loved by many, was called home August 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery.

