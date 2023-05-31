Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jan. 1, 1961 - May 26, 2023

EFFINGHAM — Trina R. Myerscough, 62, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be held at Oakridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the funeral home.

Trina was born on January 1, 1961, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of William Hutchison and Sharon (Glosser) Cox. She married Brian Myerscough on March 11, 1978.

She is survived by her husband parents, William (Wendy) Hutchison; and daughters: Tara (Jason) McAllaster, Tiffany (Chad) Phillips, and Melissa (Josh) Sprecher; grandchildren: Preston Brian Phillips, Brooklyn Michelle Phillips, Jameson Brian McAllaster, William Grant McAllaster, Parker Ryan Phillips, Charlotte Adele Sprecher, Cameron Miles McAllaster, Barron Joshua Sprecher, and Estelle Brynn Sprecher; brothers: William (Cindy) Hutchison and Roy (Ronda) Smith; sisters: Tonya (Joe) Green, Tracey Hutchison, Barbara (Jason) Burton, Agena (Forrest) Richardson; and many special nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Sharon Cox; grandparents: William (Ivan Red) Glosser, Frances Kerner, and William and Ruth Hutchison.

Trina was an Angel on Earth and exemplified the true meaning of kindness, grace, and class. She inspired all who knew her through unconditional and absolutely selfless love. Her commitment and devotion to her family will be her lasting legacy. Trina was full-time caregiver to her soul mate, whose love endured the deepest trials possible. Making memories and supporting others was her entire focus. All she ever wished for was more time. She will be remembered by all who knew her as the ultimate bucket-filler. She was one. She knew them. And she taught her children and grandchildren to build their circles with them.

For her legacy, donations may be made to CASA of Effingham, IL.

Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.