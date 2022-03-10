WINDSOR — Tyler Todd Hilligoss, 36, of Windsor, IL, passed away, at home, on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Tyler was born on March 9, 1985, in Effingham, the son of Floyd and Barbara (Hart) Hilligoss. He was a 2003 graduate of Windsor High School where he excelled in basketball. Tyler continued his education at Eastern Illinois University and eventually landed his dream job as the Manager/Director of Marketing at Lithia Springs Marina.

Tyler never knew a stranger. He could talk to anyone and make them feel welcome. He could "sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves." He was generous, ornery, a jokester and always the life of the party.

Tyler was an outdoorsman who enjoyed an evening on a houseboat, sitting by the campfire, watching the sunset, cooking, doting on his niece "Georgia Peach" and nephew Gibson and was an avid dog lover. He will be dearly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Surviving are his father, Floyd Hilligoss; sister, Katie (Chris) Harley; niece, Georgia; nephew, Gibson; and his beloved dog, Bane, all of Windsor.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Hilligoss on November 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor. A private family burial will be held in Cochran's Grove Cemetery in Windsor. Memorials may be made in Tyler's name to Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 N Co Rd 1120 E, Charleston, IL, 61920 or memorials may be mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak St., Windsor, IL, 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Tyler's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.