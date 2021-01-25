Valerie Maitland Endsley

She worked for the War Department at the beginning of WWII as switchboard operator to Colonel Crane who was in charge of equipment production in the car factories of Detroit. She once answered a call from President Roosevelt who was personally calling to talk with the Colonel about production status.

Valerie later joined the Army and became a medical technician. She was stationed at Percy Jones Army hospital at Fort Custer in Battle Creek, MI. The hospital was used for severely wounded American and British soldiers. While at Fort Custer she met the love of her life, Don M. Endsley, a staff sergeant who served tours in Europe and was a MP at the fort. They were married in uniform on base and moved to Charleston, IL after the war. Valerie cherished the time she spent with family and friends and loved to tell stories of her childhood living through the depression, growing up in Detroit with 11 brothers and sisters and of her experiences in the Army.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of her kind spirit, the bright smile always on her face and her zest for life will live on through them. She was always there to brighten the lives of others and inspired everyone who knew her.