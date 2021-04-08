MATTOON — Van Alan Webb, of Mattoon, IL passed from this life at the home he shared with his wife, Celeste, on April 7, 2021 at 10:45 AM.

A funeral service to commemorate Van's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation service will be held on Sunday evening, April 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Van was born at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA on July 26, 1954, the son of Joe and Doris (Van Gundy) Webb. On August 18, 1972, Van married his high school sweetheart, Celeste Zimmerle, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon, IL and they began their life together. Van worked as a truck driver, starting in the family business with his dad and later long hours over the road, to provide for his wife and four children. He enjoyed teaching his children the love of sports, especially softball and wrestling, and spending time with family swimming, boating, skiing and tubing, scuba-diving, hunting, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren.