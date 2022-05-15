Nov. 16, 1948 - May 10, 2022

CHARLESTON — Vauhnee J. Baptist, 73, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Services will be held at a later date. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church or the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Vauhnee was born in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Josephine (Lowe) Borman. She is survived by her son, James (Deborah) Baptist of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Kathleen (Baptist) Conley from Harrisburg, PA; three grandchildren: Royce Baptist, Cole Baptist, and Miles Conley; and brother, Martin (Kathy) Borman. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Vauhnee graduated from Jacksonville High School and went on to obtain her Masters in Counseling. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston and a past member of Beta Sigma Phi. Vauhnee had a passion for traveling and visiting with people. She enjoyed searching for seashells and bird watching. Most importantly loved to spend time with her family.