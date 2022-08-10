Feb. 2, 1925 - Aug. 3, 2022
CHARLESTON — Vena I. Davis, 97, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The funeral service honoring her life will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Vena was born February 2, 1925, in Charleston, daughter of Orville and Flora (Warman) Waltrip. She married Lowell S. Davis, November 17, 1947. He preceded her in death, November 24, 2006.
She is survived by their daughters: Anne Decker and husband Paul of Marion, IL, and Sandy Milburn of Springfield, IL. Grandchildren: Curt Decker and wife Ann of Weatherford, TX, Kara Anne Melvin and husband Tyson of Belleville, IL, and Keith Andrew Decker and Matthew J. Decker, both of Carbondale, IL. Great-grandchildren: Avery Decker, Caleb Decker, Aliya Decker, Dylan Melvin, Tristan Melvin, and Caitrin Melvin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Waltrip; and two sisters: Betty Jean Waltrip (an infant) and Patricia Pickens.
Vena loved to read, tend her flowers, and was an excellent seamstress. She was a 4-H and Brownie leader. Vena was a 30 year employee of JC Penney, where she had been the first Credit/Catalog Manager.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.