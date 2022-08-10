Feb. 2, 1925 - Aug. 3, 2022

CHARLESTON — Vena I. Davis, 97, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Vena was born February 2, 1925, in Charleston, daughter of Orville and Flora (Warman) Waltrip. She married Lowell S. Davis, November 17, 1947. He preceded her in death, November 24, 2006.

She is survived by their daughters: Anne Decker and husband Paul of Marion, IL, and Sandy Milburn of Springfield, IL. Grandchildren: Curt Decker and wife Ann of Weatherford, TX, Kara Anne Melvin and husband Tyson of Belleville, IL, and Keith Andrew Decker and Matthew J. Decker, both of Carbondale, IL. Great-grandchildren: Avery Decker, Caleb Decker, Aliya Decker, Dylan Melvin, Tristan Melvin, and Caitrin Melvin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Waltrip; and two sisters: Betty Jean Waltrip (an infant) and Patricia Pickens.

Vena loved to read, tend her flowers, and was an excellent seamstress. She was a 4-H and Brownie leader. Vena was a 30 year employee of JC Penney, where she had been the first Credit/Catalog Manager.