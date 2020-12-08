OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Vera Bezruki, age 93, of Overland Park, KS and former longtime Charleston resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston with Father Braden Maher presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be directed to the Haiti Connection as Vera always felt that everyone should be able to have a home of their own. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Vera was born in Cherkasy, Ukraine on April 4, 1927 and was the daughter of George and Mary (Zabolotny) Piotenko. She married Michael Bezruki in Munich, Germany the summer of 1945 and he preceded her in death in 2001. Michael and Vera were the parents of four children: Lydia (Richard) Marien of Overland Park, KS, Don (Peggy) Bezruki of Verona, WI, Chris (Ann) Bezruki of Wichita, KS and Eugene Bezruki (deceased). She was a grandmother to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.