Vera Estella (Jividen) Myers

Vera was born on February 19, 1926 in Hammond, IL. She was the daughter of Nellie Susan (Harshbarger) Jividen and John Franklin Jividen of Tuscola. Vera was a 1944 graduate of Sullivan High School. She married Gene Myers of Sullivan on December 20, 1945. Their first home was in Port Hueneme, CA. During this time, Vera enjoyed working as a secretary and an accountant on the Naval Base. Their family began in the warm California sun with the birth of their first child, Gerald (Gerry) Myers. They soon returned to Illinois (Sullivan) and continued to expand their family with the birth of their daughters, Darlene (Myers) Matheson and Marianne (Myers) Stites. The family later moved to Charleston where their family continued to grow with the birth of nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.