Vera Louise Ingle

Sept. 8, 1933 - Oct. 12, 2022
LERNA — Vera Louise (Miller, Knight) Ingle, 89, of Lerna, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday October 12, 2022, at Heartland Rehab and Health Care Center in Casey, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Monday October 17, 2022, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 on Monday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery.
Vera was born on September 8, 1933, in Wilmot, AR. The daughter of William Henry and Merle (Cunningham) Miller. Vera's family came to Casey, IL, in 1936. She attended Casey schools and graduated from Casey High School in 1951. Vera married Gilbert Knight in 1952 and divorced in 1957. She then married Russell Ingle in 1959 and he preceded her in death in 1990. She worked in Food Services at EIU in the 1960s, and later Vera attended Lake Land College and became an EMT and worked on the Toledo Ambulance Service. After Russell's death she became the family caregiver until 2017, when she could no longer care for herself and became a resident of Heartland Nursing Center in Casey, IL.
Vera is survived by daughter, Cheryl Knight Stifal (Scott); and son, Alan Ingle; grandchildren: Matt Stifal (Lisa), Roberta Dani Anaya (Jose), Alan Ingle, Jr. (Tiffany), and William Ingle. Great-grandchildren: Taylor Stifal (Maverick Jackson), Fiona, Avery, and Jasper Stifal; Kindyl, Gweyn, Liam, Kayden, and Bristol Ingle; Robert, Jose, and Mia Anaya. One great-great-grandson Anthony Anaya; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded by her parents; brothers: George, Marion, Frank and Dwight Miller; sister, Mary Lashbrook; one grandson, Shawn Stifal.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Association.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.