Vera Louise Ingle

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Monday October 17, 2022, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 on Monday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery.

Vera was born on September 8, 1933, in Wilmot, AR. The daughter of William Henry and Merle (Cunningham) Miller. Vera's family came to Casey, IL, in 1936. She attended Casey schools and graduated from Casey High School in 1951. Vera married Gilbert Knight in 1952 and divorced in 1957. She then married Russell Ingle in 1959 and he preceded her in death in 1990. She worked in Food Services at EIU in the 1960s, and later Vera attended Lake Land College and became an EMT and worked on the Toledo Ambulance Service. After Russell's death she became the family caregiver until 2017, when she could no longer care for herself and became a resident of Heartland Nursing Center in Casey, IL.