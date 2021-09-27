Vera Winnett

MATTOON — Vera (Elston) Winnett, 87, of Mattoon, went to be with Jesus, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Salisbury Church in Hutton, with Pastors Ray Finney and Michael Stewart officiating. Entombment will be in Beavers Cemetery in Hutton Township. Visitation was from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Beavers Cemetery.

Vera was born December 11, 1933 in Charleston, one of five daughters born to Cecelia Mae (Foulke) and Ralph Clark Elston. She married David B. Winnett on March 17, 1954 at the Whetstone Baptist Church, and he has been the love of her life for the last sixty-seven years.

In addition to David, she is survived by four children: Connie E. (Winnett) Matheny of Mattoon, John David Winnett and wife Sherry of Mattoon, Kathy J. (Winnett) Wilson of rural Charleston, and Cindy M. (Winnett) Miller and husband Brian of Westfield; five grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and one sister Yvonne Jones of Champaign, also survive. She was preceded in death by three sisters, and a son-in-law Mark Wilson.

Vera spent 20 years living in several states and the Philippine Islands as a military wife. She and David spent the next 20 years traveling to Florida, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico. Vera loved jig saw puzzles, bingo, romance novels, mahjong, and playing cards.

Vera worked four years in Rapid City, SD as a Dental Assistant to an oral surgeon, as well as Dr. Griffith in Charleston, as a Secretary at Mid-State Foundry, and Walmart as a Cashier.

Vera will never be forgotten, and will always be a living memory for her family and friends.