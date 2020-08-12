× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENUP — Verna D. Thomas, 86, formerly of Greenup and Morton, IL. passed away at 7:35 AM on August 10, 2020 at Charleston Villas of Holly Brook.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup. A private family burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery.

Verna was born November 1, 1933 in Greenup, IL to William Oliver & Gladys (Sherwood) Shofner. She married Bill L. Thomas on February 20, 1960 and he preceded her on February 2, 2014. Surviving are her children Irvin (Patricia Jo) Thomas of Greenup and Cheryl (Bill) Brandenburg of Greenup; grandchildren Jason (Sasha) Brandenburg of Metamora, Kelley Brandenburg of Armington, Billy Brandenburg of Mackinaw, Zachary Thomas of Normal and Nicole Brandenburg of Mackinaw; two great grandchildren Arthur and Genevieve Brandenburg and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Sherwood Shofner, Ruby Hutson, Maurice Shofner, her twin sister Vera Ward, Vivian Brosamer and Camelia Boyd.

Verna was homemaker and was an Avon representative for 18 years. She was a member and past treasurer of the Tazewell County home extension.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Greenup Public Library. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.