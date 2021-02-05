CHESTERFIELD, Missouri — Vesta Mae (Butler) Rundle-Ross, age 90, of Missouri and formerly of Charleston, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO. Her family will celebrate her life at a future date. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston next to her husband Al. Vesta's family has provided two options for charitable gifts to be made in her honor: EIU Foundation – Al and Vesta Rundle Scholarship; or the Museum of Making Music "Fund a Student" located in Carlsbad, CA. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Vesta was born December 13, 1930 in Omaha, NE to Cecil Truett and Maude Irene (Kinney) Butler. On March 18, 1951 she married Albert Gordon Rundle. They were married 45 years until his death on June 4, 1996. She later married Robert Jack Ross on August 29, 2003 and they enjoyed their life together in Carlsbad, CA until his death on January 14, 2012.
Vesta is survived by a loving and devoted family including her daughter, Janice Rundle Druez (Patrick) of Henderson, NV and son, Robert "Bob" Rundle (Tammie) of Ballwin, MO; her AFS daughter, Noris Lopez of Panama; five grandchildren: Christa Donald of Ballwin, Michael Druez (Erin) of Altadena, CA, Shannon Price of Ballwin, Marc Druez (Jessi) of Santa Clarita, CA, and Kelsey Rundle (Scott Montgomery) of Kirkwood, MO; and 10 great-grandchildren (soon to be 11). Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Dwight Surface of Oklahoma City, OK; nephew, Steven Surface and niece, Paula Surface; and her stepfamily which includes stepsons: Adrian Ross (Karen) and David Ross (Gil) and their families, and stepdaughter, Diane Ake (Christopher). In addition to her parents and both husbands, Vesta was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Surface.
Vesta was an educator and her involvement with church, civic and educational organizations at all levels can still be found today in programs that she originated. Vesta will always be remembered for her exuberant love of life and genuine interest in everyone she met; her love of music; her passion for photography; her love for travel; her appreciation for art, especially the last ten years of her life as she took up painting; the many ways she demonstrated her love and devotion for her family, and her commitment to having fun while making the world a better place to live.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Vesta's life story, to leave condolences for her family, or to find more information about memorial gifts.
