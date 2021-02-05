Vesta Mae (Butler) Rundle-Ross

Vesta was an educator and her involvement with church, civic and educational organizations at all levels can still be found today in programs that she originated. Vesta will always be remembered for her exuberant love of life and genuine interest in everyone she met; her love of music; her passion for photography; her love for travel; her appreciation for art, especially the last ten years of her life as she took up painting; the many ways she demonstrated her love and devotion for her family, and her commitment to having fun while making the world a better place to live.