Vickie Cole Thompson

July 26, 1945 - Jan. 9, 2023

WINDSOR — Vickie (Brown) Cole Thompson, 77, of Windsor, IL, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, with her loved ones by her side.

Vickie was born on July 26, 1945, in Charleston, the daughter of William and Betty (Cooley) Brown. She was a 1963, graduate of Charleston High School. Vickie then followed her passion by completing cosmetology school and working as a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant and a homemaker. She married Richard R. Cole Jr. on April 9, 1965, and after his early passing on January 11, 1990, she married Gary Thompson on July 26, 1997. She was a member of the Windsor United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1592 Auxiliary in Charleston. Vickie enjoyed sewing, cooking, bowling, reading and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She also believed in giving back to the community. She was a familiar face around the Windsor Harvest Picnic and donated time to help with W.H.A.T. (the Windsor Happenings Around Town). Vickie was the happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely and treasured the time spent with them. She will be remembered for her beautiful, giving soul and the lasting impact she made on those around her.

Vickie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Gary Thompson of Windsor; three children: Cary (Karyn) Cole of Windsor, Stacy Cole of Windsor and Jennifer (Troy) Coleman of Findlay; stepdaughter, Lisa Nichols of Charleston; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Pam) Brown of Owensboro, KY; sister, Dede (George) Heintz of Pana and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard R. Cole Jr.; two sisters: Carolyn Cooley-Brown and Patty Brown and stepson, Jason Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14. 2023, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Pastor Jake Wetterlin officiating. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, in the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Vickie's name to the Windsor United Methodist Church or the Windsor Harvest Picnic and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL, 61957.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for the exceptional care over the past several years.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Vickie's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.