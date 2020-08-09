Victor "Vic" Jinkins

Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 S. Locust Street, Arcola, with Pastor Waldo Perez officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Building.