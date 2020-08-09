You have permission to edit this article.
Victor "Vic" Jinkins
Victor "Vic" Jinkins

ARCOLA - Victor “Vic” Jinkins, 57, of Arcola, died Saturday, April 11,2020 at his residence in Arcola.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 S. Locust Street, Arcola, with Pastor Waldo Perez officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Building.

Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family requests that all attending wear masks.

