April 19, 1919 - Sept. 5, 2022
MATTOON — Victoria Elizabeth Kull, age 103, of Mattoon, passed away at her home on Monday, September 5, 2022.
Funeral Mass honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
One of eleven children, Victoria was born on April 19, 1919 to William and Maria Chernisky in Pana, IL. She married Adolph Kull on April 21, 1939. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2004.
Survivors include her children: Linda (John) Ewart, Anita (Cliff) Schwartz, and Mark (Jacqueline) Kull; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and nine siblings.
Victoria was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and very devoted to her faith. She was a generous donor to the church and area charities.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
