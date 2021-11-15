Virginia Ann (Thompson) Johnson

The family will receive friends at both the visitation on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the funeral services on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The services will be conducted at Renner Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Rd., Urbana, IL, by Pastor Andrew Herzberg. The burial will follow at the Grandview Memorial Gardens 4112 W. Bloomington Rd., Champaign, IL. It is suggested those desiring make memorial donations to Father Flanagan's Boys Home, The American Cancer Society or the St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon.