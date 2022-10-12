Feb. 6, 1938 - Oct. 8, 2022

MATTOON — Virginia Ellen Brown, age 84, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Villas of Holly Brook Reflections Memory Care in Charleston, IL, surrounded by the four most important women of her life.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Broadway Christian Church with Pastor Ian Stamps officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Broadway Christian Church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Virginia was born on February 6, 1938 in Mattoon, IL, daughter of Olen Farris and Susie (Edwards) Farris. She married the love of her life, Rex Brown on February 26, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2017.

Survivors include daughters: Shawn (Bill) Ames and Dawn (Tom) Harlin; and grandchildren: Jamie (Travis) Whitaker, Olen Ames, Alisha Harlin, Alexander Whitaker, and Eli-Shah Whitaker.

Along with her husband, Virginia was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ed Farris; and sister, Kathy Deckard.

Virginia was a retiree from Consolidated Communications. She was a receptionist for Dr. Maria Horvat, Dr. James Kohlmann, and Dr. Jason Jerebek.

Virginia was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a member of Broadway Christian Church for 46 years. Virginia was a member of Pegtown Chapter American Business Women Association; she was awarded Business Woman of the Year. Virginia had a heart for service; she devoted 13 years of volunteer service, over 4,422 hours, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Virginia was a member of the sorority Alpha Upsilon Chapter. She also served as an Election Judge and was a CEAD Council Member. Virginia will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Hope Christian Academy at Broadway Christian Church, Mattoon, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.