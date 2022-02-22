Virginia Foreman

CHARLESTON — Virginia Lee Foreman, 95, of Charleston, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her Villas of Hollybrook home, with family at her side.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Southards officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: The American Cancer Society or Transitions Hospice.

Virginia was born July 24, 1926 in Coles County, IL, daughter of Dorothy (Trotter) and Bert Gray Spence. She married George Richard Foreman, May 26, 1946; he preceded her in death, April 11, 2003.

She is survived by their children: Jane (Joe) Baptist of Charleston, Nancy (Ron) Tippitt of Iuka, IL, Judith Young of Charleston, George (Diana) Foreman of Charleston, and Rebecca (Jeremiah) Hamilton of Taylorville; grandchildren: Kara, Kim, Laura, Heather, Josh, Bleu, Anne, Madeline, April, Jenna, Curtis, Shannon, and John. Numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, and one great-grandchild, Jacob Shambo.

Virginia attended the Bushton Christian Church in earlier years, and in later years, attended First Christian Church of Charleston. She loved playing cards, especially Bridge and Pinochle, gardening and canning, and sewed clothing for her family like a professional seamstress. Virginia loved going fishing with family, and her good friend Eula, including the annual fishing trip to Minnesota, always bringing home the bountiful catch. She and Richard provided for and loved all their family dearly, setting the example for their children.