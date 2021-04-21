MIDWAY CITY, California — Virginia L. Kilman (Beals), 88 years old, of Midway City, CA formerly from Mattoon, IL, passed away on April 4, 2021. The only daughter of the late Dwayne and Imogene Beals, Virginia was born February 4, 1933 and grew up in Mattoon, IL, where she also met and married her husband, Paul of 53 years who later served 27 years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

Virginia and Paul traveled along with their first two children to France while serving in the military then returned back to New Mexico and final destination, California where they raised their five children. She went on to be a special education teacher. She and Paul were very dedicated members of the Jehovah's Witness organization for over 40 years. Virginia loved to collect antiques along with over 200 cookie jars.

Virginia is survived by her five children: Brenda Ross (Dennis) of Stockton, CA, Allen Kilman (Cindy) of Las Vegas, NV, Leonard Kilman (Brandee) of Corona, CA, Brian Kilman (Wendi) of Costa Mesa, CA and Jeanna Weisman (Tony) of Long Beach, CA; niece, Marcy Guinnee, Mattoon, IL; nephew, Todd Beals, Zephyrhills, FL; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A viewing service will be held on April 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Westminster Memorial Park in Westminster, CA and graveside services will follow.