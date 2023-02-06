July 10, 1930 - Jan. 24, 2023

WOODSTOCK, Georgia — Virginia Lou Smith Maloney, 92, born July 10, 1930, of Woodstock, GA, formerly Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, from a short illness with pancreatic cancer.

Virginia was born to Sidney and Irene Kuiper in Ross, IN. She married Glen Smith on July 16, 1949. After Glen passed, she married Tom Maloney on July 10, 1999.

Virginia is survived by one sister, Patty DiPaola of Blackjack, MO; and three sons: Brent Smith of Holly Springs, GA, Scott and Vickie Smith of Mattoon, IL, and Gary Smith of Lexington, KY. She is survived by ten grandchildren: Matt and Sara Smith, Amanda and Chris Petersen, Ryan and Amanda Smith all of Canton, GA, Hillary and Chris Houston of Charleston, SC, Nick Smith of Eau Claire, WI, Sabrina and Kellen Graham of Lantana, TX, Ben Smith, Sydney Smith, Sophie Smith and Cole Smith all of Lexington, KY. She also has seven great-grandchildren.

Virginia graduated from Lake Land College School of Practical Nursing in 1970, and worked as a nurse at Link Clinic. After that, she served as Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Foundation President and as President for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Guild. She was an avid golfer and member of the Ladies' Golf Association at the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. Virginia attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon, IL. She loved watching the Atlanta Hawks play basketball, her favorite player was Trae Young. Most of all, Virginia loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a wonderful loving mother and grandmother and greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of Virginia Smith Maloney to your local Hospice.

The Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN, is handling her arrangements. Burial and a Memorial Service will be in Calumet Cemetery in Maryville, IN, at a later date.