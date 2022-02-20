CHARLESTON — Walter Victor Truex, 86 of Charleston, IL, passed away at 10:26 AM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his daughter's residence in St. Charles, MO.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Charleston First Church of God, 1225 Montgomery Dr., Charleston, IL. Rev. Vance Oliver will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
To view the full obituary please visit, www.edwardsfh.net.
