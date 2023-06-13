June 1, 1934 - June 11, 2023
MATTOON — Walter "Wally" Herbert Sedore, age 89, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence.
No services are scheduled at this time. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Walter was born on June 1, 1934, in Chicago, IL, the son of Walter H. Sedore and Lorraine (Pedersen) Sedore.
Survivors include his companion of 13 years, Mary Cordes of Mattoon, IL; sister, Barbara Stanley of Niles, IL; nieces: Susan (Juno) Brown of Chicago, IL, and Sharon (Paul) Petrovich of Huffman Estates, IL; and nephew, Leo Stanley of St. Louis, MO.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents and three children.
Walter was a member of the Moose Lodge, Sons of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the Eagles. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing pool. Walter also loved watching wrestling on TV and taking extra special care of his cars. He loved roses. Walter especially enjoyed traveling with Mary and visiting and having a beer with his friends. He will be greatly missed.
