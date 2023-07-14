TOLEDO — Wanda Jean (Smyser) Helm, 80, of rural Toledo, IL, formerly of Neoga, IL, passed away at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care center of Effingham, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the Free Methodist Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 25, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. also in the church. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery in Janesville, IL.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.