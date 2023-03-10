May 31, 1941 - March 9, 2023

MATTOON — Wanda Jeanette Miller, age 81, of Mattoon, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. An additional visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Andy Herzberg officiating. Burial will follow at Sigel Cemetery.

Wanda was born on May 31, 1941, in Sigel, the daughter of Arthur and Ernestine (Gust) Czerwonka. She married Lowell Miller on December 9, 1961. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2020.

Survivors include her children: Tina Reboulet, Todd Miller, Troy Miller; grandchildren: Brenton Miller, Colin Miller, Tyler Reboulet, Travis Reboulet, Tanner Reboulet, Olivia Miller; great-grandchildren: Luke Miller, Madison Reboulet, and Ellie Reboulet; and brother, Melvin Czerwonka.

In addition to her husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Lucille Hooker, Helen Schwartz, Delores Baker, Margaret Engelbart and Madeline Horath; brothers: Howard, Victor, and Donald Czerwonka.

Wanda was employed as a payroll clerk at RR Donnelley where she retired from after 26 years of dedicated service. Wanda was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Cooper. She was an avid quilter. Wanda loved spending time tending her flower and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed going to her grandsons' sporting events. Wanda was also a great cook. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

