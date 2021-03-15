Wanda June Bell

Wanda was born on August 11, 1924 to Jesse Franklin and Nelle Olive Waters Swinford and lived nearly all her life in Windsor. Balancing both a family and a successful career, she was one of the many silent pioneers in her generation who paved the way for what later become a movement advancing the rights of women in all aspects of life. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in June 1946, and as a full-time teacher, wife and mother earned a Master of Science in Education in 1962 both from Eastern Illinois University. She taught home economics briefly in Neoga, Illinois and concentrated on physical education in Sullivan, Illinois serving both high school and elementary school students until her retirement in 1987. Her elementary school program, begun in 1965 and focusing on kindergarten through second grade, was showcased at the annual Illinois teachers' convention as one of the first and best in the state. She also organized and managed women's summer athletic camps and a summer recreation program at the Windsor Community Park for many years.