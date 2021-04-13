MATTOON — Wanda Marie Reed McKinzie, age 84, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Casey, IL passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Heartland Nursing Center in Casey, IL. Wanda was born on November 30, 1936 in Cumberland County, IL to Charles Grant Reed and Goldie Johnson Reed. She married LeRoy McKinzie on December 17, 1961, he passed away on September 9, 2015.
She is survived by three children, her sons: David Allen McKinzie (Christine) of Dade City, FL and Charles Lee McKinzie of Mattoon, IL; daughter, Julie Lynn Allen (Todd) of Charleston, IL; five grandchildren: Michael Nichols, Sarah Spinks, Megan McKinzie, Joe Nichols and Michelle McKinzie; eight great grandchildren: Harley, Ameriah, Eli, Javin, Jelaya, Augest, Aiden and Ashton; brother, Dean Reed (Sandy) of Morris, IL; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: James Reed, Charles Reed, Ray Lavern Reed and Robert Reed; sisters: Elnora Terrell, Lucille Carson, Dorothy Reed, Hazel Moyer and Catherine Carty; and great grandson Joseph Colar Nichols.
Wanda was a 1955 graduate of Martinsville High School. She was a faithful member of the Word of Life Church in Casey, IL. She was also an honorary member of the Holy Hands Puppet and Drama Ministry of Charleston, IL.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Hands Puppet & Drama Ministries, 8732 N. Co. Rd. 1420 E., Charleston, IL 61920. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Markwell Funeral Home in Casey, IL. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, IL 62420 with Pastor Terry Blanchard officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Washington Street Cemetery in Casey, IL next to her husband and near friends. (Per CDC guidelines, 50 attendees are allowed inside our facility at a time. Attendees should stay at least 6-feet apart and wear a cloth face covering.)
Wanda's family would like to expression their gratitude to the staff of Brookestone North and Heartland Nursing Center for their compassionate care they provided their mother.
To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.