MATTOON — Wanda Marie Reed McKinzie, age 84, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Casey, IL passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Heartland Nursing Center in Casey, IL. Wanda was born on November 30, 1936 in Cumberland County, IL to Charles Grant Reed and Goldie Johnson Reed. She married LeRoy McKinzie on December 17, 1961, he passed away on September 9, 2015.

She is survived by three children, her sons: David Allen McKinzie (Christine) of Dade City, FL and Charles Lee McKinzie of Mattoon, IL; daughter, Julie Lynn Allen (Todd) of Charleston, IL; five grandchildren: Michael Nichols, Sarah Spinks, Megan McKinzie, Joe Nichols and Michelle McKinzie; eight great grandchildren: Harley, Ameriah, Eli, Javin, Jelaya, Augest, Aiden and Ashton; brother, Dean Reed (Sandy) of Morris, IL; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: James Reed, Charles Reed, Ray Lavern Reed and Robert Reed; sisters: Elnora Terrell, Lucille Carson, Dorothy Reed, Hazel Moyer and Catherine Carty; and great grandson Joseph Colar Nichols.

Wanda was a 1955 graduate of Martinsville High School. She was a faithful member of the Word of Life Church in Casey, IL. She was also an honorary member of the Holy Hands Puppet and Drama Ministry of Charleston, IL.