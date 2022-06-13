Wanda P. Hesse

Oct. 9, 1924 - June 11, 2022

MATTOON — Wanda Pauline Hesse, age 97, of Mattoon passed away at 10:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Mattoon Healthcare.

A family graveside service will be held. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Wanda was born on October 9, 1924 north of Shelton, NE, the daughter of George and Nellie Hadenfeldt. She married Frederick Hesse on August 8, 1948 who preceded her in death on January 21, 2014.

Survivors include her children: Jim (Peggy) Hesse of Haymarket, VA, Jill (Bruce) Deitz of Crane Hill, AL, Jeff Hesse of Mattoon; sister Delores Williams of Shelton, NE; grandchildren: Todd (Bridget) Deitz, Adam (Jennifer) Deitz, Andrew (Pora) Hesse, Ashley (Chris) Bang, T.J. Hesse, Jerrod Hesse, Erin (Quentin) Hanley; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Mason, Brindley, Connor, Riley, Layla, Tuesday and Lakelyn. Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Hesse of Mattoon and siblings Myrl (Bob) Hadenfeldt of Shelton, NE and Carol Hansen of Lincoln, NE.

Wanda graduated from Concordia Teachers College in Seward, NE. Immediately after graduating, she accepted a position teaching grades 1 through 8 at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Dorans, IL. She also taught kindergarten for a number of years at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon where she was a longtime active member of Ladies Aid and Altar Guild

After her retirement from teaching, Wanda became an avid tennis player and golfer who played well up into her 80's. She was also a dedicated St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan, a quilter, gardener and loved to play cards and read. She was a loving, kind and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She has touched the lives of many and will be missed by all.

