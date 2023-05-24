April 8, 1942 - May 23, 2023

MATTOON — Warren James "Jim" Driskell, age 81, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 3:15 PM, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Harmony Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Apostolic Center Church, 205 Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL. Reverend Shine Doughty will officiate with the assistance of Reverend Derold Doughty, Nixon Doughty, Reverend Jeremy Doughty, and Pastor Dennis Strawn. A committal service will immediately follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Cooks Mills, IL. The visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Apostolic Center Church.

Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Jim was born on April 8, 1942, to the late Warren "Bud" and Irene J. (Bushue) Driskell. He married Judith "Judy" Ellen O'Dell on June 2, 1962, at the First Apostolic Church in Mattoon, IL; she preceded him in death on January 8, 2007, after forty-four years of marriage. He later married Virginia L. Easton Ground on June 5, 2010, in Mattoon, IL; she survives and resides in Mattoon, IL.

He is also survived by one son, Brad Driskell of Austin, TX; one daughter, Lisa Doughty and husband Shine of Mattoon, IL; three stepchildren: Lora Blackman of Attalla, AL, Rebecca Jackson and husband Vaughn of Effingham, IL, Andrea Barr and husband Eric of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Ripley Cavazos and husband Cordaro of Mattoon, IL, Nixon Doughty and wife Kaylee of Mattoon, IL; three great-grandchildren: Leo, Louie, and Salem Cavazos; six step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Donna St. John of Mattoon, IL, Rosemary Harris of Mattoon, IL, Beverly Peadro and husband Dennis of Windsor, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one infant brother, Bernard Emery Driskell; one step great-grandson, Jagger Gullion; two brothers-in-law: Richard St. John, and John R. Harris.

Jim was a faithful member of the Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon, IL, since 1981. There he showcased his cooking skills by making Apple Crisp for each night of the Christmas Dinner Theater each year. For more than forty years, he was owner and operator of his fishing lure business, Jim Driskell Custom Bass Baits, which offered him the pleasure of making many friends and visiting with fellow fisherman. His lures often brought many first-place prizes with competitions. The heart of a true fisherman, Jim loved casting a line with friends and loved ones, always hoping that "the big one" would soon be caught. He also worked in the manufacturing industry at various local factories, retiring in 2002.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, having the experience of a lifetime watching them at Wrigley Field. He loved music, from hymns to rock-n-roll.

Jim was a lively man who lived life to the fullest. When he walked into the room, it lit up with his presence and a big laugh. Nothing made him happier than times with family and friends. Memories were made over the years while fishing, tubing, and grilling with loved ones.

Jim leaves a legacy of faith, family man, and friend to many.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to Shriners Children's St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110.

