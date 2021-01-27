Warren Kenneth Moody

Warren developed a passion for photography while at Notre Dame High School in Quincy. He studied photography at the University of Illinois and the American School of Photography. Warren started his professional career as a press photographer with the Champaign News-Gazette. In 1955, he moved to Mattoon to work for the Mattoon Journal Gazette. His career eventually transitioned to portrait, wedding and school photography, working for Walt's Camera Shop and Mattoon Photo.

Warren was an automobile enthusiast and was often seen driving his red 1962 Corvair around town and visiting with friends at old car shows. In his younger years, he enjoyed participating in and organizing local road rallies. Warren also loved to travel and visited most of the continental U.S.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Lucas Catt and all the wonderful people at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Lucas Catt and all the wonderful people at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

