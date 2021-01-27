MATTOON — Warren Kenneth Moody, age 92, of Mattoon, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home where he had resided the past few years.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at Roselawn-Mound Cemetery in Charleston, IL at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Masks are requested; and warm, casual attire is recommended.
Warren was born April 3, 1928 in Quincy, IL the son of Kenneth W. and Grace D. Remy Moody.
He married Geneva R. Swango on June 15, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon. She passed away on June 15, 1981. He married Marilyn L. Carruthers Morris on December 31, 1983 at St. John's Lutheran Church. She passed away on June 27, 2001.
Survivors include his dear friend, Norma Schussler of Mattoon; daughter, Patty (Todd) Sage of Morton, IL; son, Michael Moody of Pekin, IL; sister-in-law, Virginia Dare of Charleston; brother-in-law, Charles (Elaine) Emhuff of Houston, TX; nieces: Gloria (Tom) Jones, Debbie (John) Dick, Diane (Mike) Stirrett, Susan Emhuff; nephews: Dan (Beverly) Dare, David Emhuff, Mike (Jennie) Emhuff; step-children: Mike (Eileen) Morris of Lincoln, IL; Ann (Ron) Richards of Shippensburg, PA; Kim (Jeff) Cox of Champaign, IL; step-grandchildren: Stacey Morris, Camille Morris Robinson, Andy Richards, Kristin Morris Hoch, Haley Morris Rudolph, Jarrett Cox, Corbin Cox. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, wives, brother-in-law Ralph Dare, and step-son Les Morris and wife Kim of W. Lafayette, IN.
Warren developed a passion for photography while at Notre Dame High School in Quincy. He studied photography at the University of Illinois and the American School of Photography. Warren started his professional career as a press photographer with the Champaign News-Gazette. In 1955, he moved to Mattoon to work for the Mattoon Journal Gazette. His career eventually transitioned to portrait, wedding and school photography, working for Walt's Camera Shop and Mattoon Photo.
Warren was an automobile enthusiast and was often seen driving his red 1962 Corvair around town and visiting with friends at old car shows. In his younger years, he enjoyed participating in and organizing local road rallies. Warren also loved to travel and visited most of the continental U.S.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lucas Catt and all the wonderful people at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.
The family requests no flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page. Memorial gifts may be made to one of the organizations below that have supported Warren's son Michael over the years:
CCAR Industries in Charleston, IL https://ccarindustries.org/about-us/donate/
Camp New Hope in Neoga, IL https://campnewhopeillinois.org/?page=helping_donate
