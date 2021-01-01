ASHMORE – Wayne D. Humphres, age 85, of Ashmore, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving family. Visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Ashmore United Presbyterian Church, 245 Missouri Street in Ashmore with Masonic Rites to be conducted at 7:00 p.m. by members and guests of Ashmore Masonic Lodge #390 A.F. & A.M. Funeral Services, honoring and celebrating his life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Ashmore United Presbyterian Church with Reverend Joy Starwalt officiating. Burial will follow at Ashmore Cemetery in Ashmore, Illinois. Charitable gifts in his honor may be made to the Ashmore United Presbyterian Church Building Fund, Ashmore Masonic Lodge #390, or Shriners Hospital For Children – St. Louis. Gifts may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.