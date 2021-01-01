ASHMORE – Wayne D. Humphres, age 85, of Ashmore, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving family. Visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Ashmore United Presbyterian Church, 245 Missouri Street in Ashmore with Masonic Rites to be conducted at 7:00 p.m. by members and guests of Ashmore Masonic Lodge #390 A.F. & A.M. Funeral Services, honoring and celebrating his life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Ashmore United Presbyterian Church with Reverend Joy Starwalt officiating. Burial will follow at Ashmore Cemetery in Ashmore, Illinois. Charitable gifts in his honor may be made to the Ashmore United Presbyterian Church Building Fund, Ashmore Masonic Lodge #390, or Shriners Hospital For Children – St. Louis. Gifts may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.
Wayne was born February 15, 1935 in Ashmore Township, Coles County Illinois, a son of the late William D. and Thelma E. (Montgomery) Humphres. He married Marie Boyer on November 17, 1956 at the Kansas Methodist Church in Kansas, Illinois and they have shared 64 precious years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Marie, Wayne is survived by five loving and devoted children: Wesley (Rhonda) Humphres of Ashmore, Kevin (Julie) Humphres of Kansas, Linda (David) Vineyard of Kenosha, WI, Donna Fasnacht of Kansas and Clarice (Paul) Stephens of Ashmore; eight grandchildren: Derek (Robin) Fasnacht, Dana (John) Penn, Anna (Skylar) Farris, Alysa Stephens, Megan (Lance) Moses, Caleb Humphres, Courtney Owenby, Hannah Vineyard; six step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Mary (Doug) Bauling and Betty (Ed) Kmoch. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his in-laws: Wilbur and Iris Tribby and Ray Boyer; and one step-granddaughter.
Wayne was a life-long Ashmore area farmer.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Wayne's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.