SHELBYVILLE — Wayne Leslie Duzan, 81, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Wayne was born on October 6, 1940, in Paris, the son of Everett and Olive Mae (Shafer) Duzan. Wayne and Sandy Sloan were married and blessed with 32 wonderful years together. Wayne attended Lincoln Christian College, worked construction for many years and was a member of the Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville. Wayne enjoyed music, golfing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his lovely wife, Sandy Duzan; daughter, Shannon (Jeff) Moon; son, Brian (Amy) Duzan; stepdaughter, Teena Musson; stepson, Stacy Musson; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Tracey Musson.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, in Oakland Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Oakland, IL, with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Memorials may be made to the Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Wayne's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.