Wayne Paul Hilchen

Wayne was born in Chicago, IL in 1936 to Victoria Marie Victor and Paul George Hilchen. At Carl Schurz High School Wayne played basketball and baseball. After graduation he attended Valparaiso University on a basketball scholarship. Wayne served in the US Army stationed in Orleans, France for two years. Upon completing his military service Wayne returned to Chicago, where he was employed at RR Donnelley & Sons. While attending Zion Lutheran Church in Matteson, IL he was introduced to Anne Salmon, an elementary grade schoolteacher at the church. They were married on April 14, 1963. In 1967 their young family moved to Mattoon, IL where Wayne continued his 30-year career with RR Donnelley & Sons. At this time, he began a life committed to service where they attended St. John's Lutheran Church. In 1983 Wayne began a career change providing financial services through Lutheran Brotherhood. Upon retiring from RR Donnelley in 1985 Wayne transitioned to a full-time career with Lutheran Brotherhood, and later Thrivent for Lutherans.