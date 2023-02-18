After a ten year battle with cancer, We Go quietly went to join Our Lord on February 4th, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Chunyan, her husband Patrick Hall, and her daughter, Caroline Hall. She was best known as a greeter at the Charleston, Illinois Walmart and enjoyed helping others. A memorial service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 903 Cleveland Avenue, Charleston, Illinois beginning at 10A.M. on Saturday February 25th. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.