March 15, 1944 - May 11, 2022

CHARLESTON — Wesley M. Connelley, 78, of rural Charleston, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Caudill-King Funeral Home, followed by his Graveside Funeral at 3:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery, rural Charleston.

Wesley was born March 15, 1944, at Charleston, son of Nelson Henderson Connelley and Mabel Irene (Graham) Connelley. He married Sharon Jayne Centers, August 21, 1965, at the Oakland Christian Church. She passed away March 12, 2015.

He is survived by their children: David (Madge) Connelley of Anna, OH, Darla (David Eldridge) Connelley of Foley, AL, and Daniece Jones of Paris, IL. Grandchildren: Vanessa (Jonathan) Evanson, Adrian Connelley, Damien Connelley, Jesse Fike, Alexandria Gerberding, Samantha Gerberding, and Kathryn Anne Jones. One great-grandchild, Veronica Evanson; and one half-brother, Bill Boyer of Arizona.

Wesley retired from EIU as a Building Service Worker. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Wesley loved fishing, spending time with his grandkids, and going out to eat.