Sept. 27, 2014 - May 6, 2022

CHARLESTON — Whyatt James Michael Yarnell, 7, of Charleston, IL, flew with Spiderman to his heavenly home Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home with family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, May 13, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until service time at the funeral chapel. Memorials in his honor may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital 9th Floor Hematology and Oncology, Leaps of Love (Highland Pediatric Cancer), or Kellsie's Hope Collinsville, IL, and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Whyatt was born September 27, 2014, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Zachery Warnhoff and Stephanie Yarnell. He is survived by his parents; sister, McKenna Campbell; brother, Kruz Campbell; maternal grandmother, Lee Ann Dial; paternal grandfather, Christine (Brian) Blassi; maternal great-grandparents, Don (Pat) Wolfe and Jim (Lynette) Yarnell; paternal great-grandparents, Mike (Shelly) Chenoweth, Johanna Blassi, and Bill Good; two aunts: Ashley Dial (David Keeling) and Allie Blassi; two uncles: Thomas Dial and Anthony (Morgan) Blassi; cousins: Dawson, Erick, Conner Keeling; and several extended family member.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Cody Warnhoff; great-grandmother, Patricia Griswold; great-great-grandfather, Cletus Hudson; great-great-grandmother, Rosa Lee Jamesand; cousin, Andrew Yarnell.

