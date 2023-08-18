ARCOLA — Willard Lawrence "Bill" Kauffman, 83, of Arcola, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 17, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard will follow in the Arthur Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola American Legion or to the Amish Interpretive Center.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
