CHARLESTON - William Bernard Meyer, age 78, of Charleston and formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street in Mattoon. Inurnment will follow in Janesville Cemetery, Janesville, IL. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Memorials in his honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mooseheart and left at the Mass or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Bill was born October 28, 1942 in St. Francis Township near Teutopolis, IL, a son of the late Andrew and Kathryn (Laux) Meyer. He was a graduate of Teutopolis High School and served in the Illinois Army National Guard for six years. He married Judy Ann Heuerman on March 9, 1968 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham, IL and they recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. In addition to his loving and devoted wife, Judy, Bill is survived by two children: Diane Meyer of Westchester, IL and Andrew Meyer and wife, Valerie of Converse, TX; five grandchildren: Lauren Meyer, Katie Meyer, Matthew Phillips, Sam Meyer, and Alex Meyer; a brother, Donald Meyer (Gloria) of Teutopolis, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Meyer; and two brothers: Harold, and Gene Meyer.
Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, the Knights of Columbus Charleston Council #4024, and the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388. He served a five-year apprenticeship through the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 149 and then went to work for them as a union member. He was also employed with Boos Plumbing in Effingham, IL before accepting a position at Eastern Illinois University where he worked as a plumber for 21 years.
Bill enjoyed being outdoors working in the garden, tending to his maintained lawn, playing a round of golf, or fishing on his favorite lake or pond. He was also a craftsman and skilled woodworker. Bill loved his family dearly and was a devoted and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who will be truly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Bill's family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.