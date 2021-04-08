CHARLESTON - William Bernard Meyer, age 78, of Charleston and formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street in Mattoon. Inurnment will follow in Janesville Cemetery, Janesville, IL. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Memorials in his honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mooseheart and left at the Mass or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Bill was born October 28, 1942 in St. Francis Township near Teutopolis, IL, a son of the late Andrew and Kathryn (Laux) Meyer. He was a graduate of Teutopolis High School and served in the Illinois Army National Guard for six years. He married Judy Ann Heuerman on March 9, 1968 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham, IL and they recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. In addition to his loving and devoted wife, Judy, Bill is survived by two children: Diane Meyer of Westchester, IL and Andrew Meyer and wife, Valerie of Converse, TX; five grandchildren: Lauren Meyer, Katie Meyer, Matthew Phillips, Sam Meyer, and Alex Meyer; a brother, Donald Meyer (Gloria) of Teutopolis, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Meyer; and two brothers: Harold, and Gene Meyer.