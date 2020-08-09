You have permission to edit this article.
William "Bill" A. Buser
William "Bill" A. Buser

MATTOON - William “Bill” A. Buser, age 93, of Mattoon passed away at 1:18 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Bill was born on July 7, 1927 in Mattoon the son of Frank and Florence (Niemeyer) Buser. He married Jean Smith on November 17, 1963. She preceded him in death on February 20, 1972.

Survivors include his sister, Jeanette Dannenberg of Effingham, IL; niece, Edith Lee Johnson of Fresno, CA; and great-niece, Karen Johnson of Fresno, CA. In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister.

Bill was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon. He farmed in the Mattoon area for many years. Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved a good card game. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

