MATTOON — William "Bill" D. Burrell, age 77, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 9:04 AM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Mattoon Healthcare with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 PM, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Mike Wilder will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Garden. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Bill was born on July 18, 1945, in Mattoon, IL, the son of the late Leonard "Mick" and Marjorie (Carter) Burrell. He married Sheila Bergman on December 18, 1966. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-six years, Sheila, of Mattoon; children: Kimberley Watrous and husband Chuck of Mt. Zion, IL, Melissa Overpeck and husband Brent of Oswego, IL, Douglas of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Tim Hedgpeth, Ashlyn McCoy, Kirsten Burrell, Avery Burrell, Zach Burrell, Jordyn Overpeck, Lauren Overpeck; great-grandchildren: Roger Gray Jr. and Killian Gray; sister, Karen White and husband Dave of Neoga, IL; and brother, Chris Burrell and wife, Barb of Mattoon, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Leonard, Steve, and Denny Burrell; father-in-law, Thomas "Tink," and mother-in-law, Wilma (Guill) Poe.

Bill graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL, with a bachelor's degree in Business having double majors in Accounting and Management with a minor in Physics in May 1971. He passed the CPA exam on his first attempt, a proud accomplishment, and received his CPA License in February 1972. He began his career at Murphey, Jenne & Jones in Mattoon, IL, and was transferred to Decatur, IL where he worked for twenty-one years. Bill's last position before his retirement in 2013, was CFO at C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation. Throughout his career, he served as a Director for the Mattoon Jaycees and Treasurer for Decatur AMBUCS for twenty years.

Always one to lend a helping hand, Bill volunteered at the Mattoon Foodbank and helped deliver Meals on Wheels. He was actively involved within his church and served in various roles.

In his younger years, Bill was the starting fullback and the catcher for the Mattoon Greenwave football and baseball teams. He continued playing baseball after high school on Kittenball, Church and Oldtimers leagues. Bill was an avid Green Bay Packer's fan, never missing a game. He had a passion for music, especially 60s Rock-N-Roll, and he was the talented lead singer of The Sandpipers. Every week, Bill looked forward to his Thursday morning breakfasts with some of his classmates. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted family man and cherished the time and memories made with his loved ones.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Yasin and his nurse Maddi Koester at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care.

Memorials in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Avenue, Springfield, IL, 62703.

