Jan. 27, 1931 - Feb. 21, 2023

MATTOON — William "Bill" Dale Landrus Jr., age 92, formerly of Mattoon, passed away on February 12, 2023, at the Savannah Grand of Bossier City, LA.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Eident officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Bill was born on January 27, 1931, in Mattoon IL, the son of William Henry and Irene M. (Edwards) Landrus. He married Catherine "Katie" Jean Parker on February 19, 1949. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2019.

Survivors include his sons: William Donald (Terri) Landrus of Mattoon, IL, and Darrin Wayne (Kristen) Landrus of Haughton, LA; daughter, Sarah Marie Landrus-Allison (Kelly) Prescott of Sidney, OH; grandchildren: Katrina Landrus, Mike Landrus, David (Samantha) Landrus, Dustin Landrus, Amber Dupree and Makenzie Bridges; great-grandchildren: Christopher Landrus, Lexi Landrus, Lucas Landrus, Chloe Landrus and Madeline Landrus; great-great-grandchild, Lynsey Landrus.

In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Landrus and Irene M. Landrus. Also, preceded by his sister, Donna Ingle; and his son-in-law, Troy E. Allison.

Bill was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and an honorary member of the Charleston Elk Lodge. Bill was a 32nd degree Mason with the Etna Lodge. He was a member of the Mattoon Lions Club, Shriners, a former member of the Eagles and served over 25 years as a trustee on the Lafayette Township board. Bill served as a board member of the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation and served as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club. Bill worked for the City of Mattoon Water Department for 37 years before retiring. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Mattoon.

Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.