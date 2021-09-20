William "Bill" Duey

Bill was a man of deep, abiding faith and love for the Lord who sought to put that faith into action through teaching, serving, and equipping others to do the same (Eph 4: 11-13). He grew up in the Mattoon area as part of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church community in Humboldt where his father served as pastor for many years. He was a life-long learner and teacher. He started his undergraduate education at Concordia University Chicago, completed his degree at Eastern Illinois University and then earned a PhD in Anatomy & Physiology at the University of Tennessee. His love of learning was perhaps only outmatched by his love of teaching. He taught for seven years at Alabama State University before moving back to Illinois where he taught for another 17 years at Concordia University Chicago. This love of teaching ultimately brought him back to Mattoon where he devoted himself to equipping others for works of service through the non-profit organization Fit-2-Serve that he had started years before. For the past 5 years, he has also served as pastor of Crossover Church where he has cherished the opportunity to teach others about the Lord he loves and serves. He has touched the lives of countless students, neighbors, friends, and family through an unrelenting outpouring of love for those around him. He had an uncanny ability to see the best in people even when they could not yet see it themselves. Despite his incredible accomplishments and the legacy he leaves behind here on this earth, he was always quick to remind himself and others that all glory belongs to God (Gal 1:5) and that we only love because Christ first loved us (1 John 4:19). He will be remembered as a man who loved others well and will be missed in a way that words cannot express.