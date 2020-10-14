William "Bill" E. Boyle, Sr.

A funeral Mass in his honor will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. A committal service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Mattoon VFW Post 4325. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of the services.

Bill was born on September 12, 1931 in Mattoon, IL the son of the late Joseph and Zella (Barnhart) Boyle. He married Ellen Forrest on February 5, 1955 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Ellen Boyle of Mattoon, IL; four children: William "Bill" Boyle, Jr. and wife Darlene of Mattoon, IL; Mary Ann Schwartz of Mattoon, IL; Jacqueline Kull and husband Mark of Mattoon, IL; Carol Macke and husband Neal of Thompsonville, IL; thirteen grandchildren: Rachel Koons of Jewett, IL; Adam Boyle of Mattoon, IL; Jeremy Boyle and wife Amber of Neoga, IL; Holly Schwartz of Mattoon, IL; Megan Wheeler of Mattoon, IL; Blake Wheeler of Mattoon, IL; Season Ervin and husband Cole of Toledo, IL; Matthew Kull and wife Marlene of Chesapeake, VA; Olivia Kull of Laguna Beach, CA; Brooke, Walter, Jr., Alicia Hardwick all of Thompsonville, IL; William "Billy" Masulis and wife Brianna of Mattoon, IL; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gerald Boyle and wife Madonna of Latham, IL; John Boyle and wife Judy of Gays, IL. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne Masulis; one grandson, Timothy Boyle; three brothers; Joseph, Jr., Alfred, and David Boyle; two sisters, Alice Hite and Mary Jane Frost.