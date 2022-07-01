Dec. 5, 1947 - June 24, 2022
William "Bill" Gordon Powell, entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN, at the age of seventy-four.
Bill is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Cyndy; children: Mike (Darla) Powell, Angie (Lee) Newlin, Joy (Bob) Bacon; stepsons: Greg (Jennifer) Cooley, Brandon Cooley; siblings: Jona (Howard) Hayhurst, Kim (Keith) Moody, Lisa Trusler; fifteen grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents and stepfather, William Powell, Joy (Bill) Sweeney.
Bill was born on December 5, 1947, in Mattoon, IL, with a heart for service. After graduation from Mattoon High School, he served with the U.S. Army Airborne. After his military discharge, Bill served his community by becoming a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff's Office and on the drug task force. After moving to Knoxville, TN, Bill began serving the East TN area as a TDOT HELP (roadside assistance) truck driver.
Bill was known for his dry wit and sweet smirk. His hobbies included drag racing and shooting sports. He was a dedicated member of American Legion Post 2.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, IL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life at 3:00 p.m. on July 24, 2022, at South Knoxville Church of Christ, Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Legion Post 2 Building Fund. www.legionknox.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.