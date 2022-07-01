Dec. 5, 1947 - June 24, 2022

William "Bill" Gordon Powell, entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN, at the age of seventy-four.

Bill is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Cyndy; children: Mike (Darla) Powell, Angie (Lee) Newlin, Joy (Bob) Bacon; stepsons: Greg (Jennifer) Cooley, Brandon Cooley; siblings: Jona (Howard) Hayhurst, Kim (Keith) Moody, Lisa Trusler; fifteen grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents and stepfather, William Powell, Joy (Bill) Sweeney.

Bill was born on December 5, 1947, in Mattoon, IL, with a heart for service. After graduation from Mattoon High School, he served with the U.S. Army Airborne. After his military discharge, Bill served his community by becoming a deputy with the Coles County Sheriff's Office and on the drug task force. After moving to Knoxville, TN, Bill began serving the East TN area as a TDOT HELP (roadside assistance) truck driver.

Bill was known for his dry wit and sweet smirk. His hobbies included drag racing and shooting sports. He was a dedicated member of American Legion Post 2.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, IL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life at 3:00 p.m. on July 24, 2022, at South Knoxville Church of Christ, Knoxville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Legion Post 2 Building Fund. www.legionknox.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.