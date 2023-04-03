June 4, 1944 - April 1, 2023

GREENUP — William "Bill" Jeffry Wylde, 78, of Greenup, IL, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 1, 2023.

Memorial graveside services will be Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Greenup Cemetery with graveside Masonic Rites given. The Barkley Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bill was born on June 4, 1944, to John William and Lenora (Eubank) Wylde in Pine Bluff, AR. After Bill graduated from Cumberland High School in 1962, he joined Fred Wylde Insurance as an Insurance Broker and later built a successful gunsmith business.

Bill has forgotten more about the craft of building guns than most will ever know. Highlights of his 40+ year career include:

- Engineering genius behind the cutting edge, simple yet effective hybrid barrel, known as the .223 Wylde.

- International marksmanship competitor and consultant.

Bill also followed in his father's footsteps as an Aviator, building and flying his own plane. An avid ham radio operator, he was known by his call sign, k9wxr.

In 1973, Bill married Julianne "Judy" (Ozier) Wylde in Greenup, IL. Bill and Judy went on to have two children: Leah Isakson (Tim) and Jennie Stults (Clay). He was especially proud of his four grandchildren: Corbin Cox, Trevor Cox, Mason Stults and Kennedy Stults.

Bill is survived by his wife; sister, Diana Swinson (Paul); daughters; sons-in-law; and grandchildren.

Bill was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), and was a 40+ year member of the Greenup Masonic Lodge #125 AF & AM. In his memory, the family encourages you to renew your NRA membership and enjoy your second amendment rights. Memorials can be made to the Greenup VFW Auxiliary.

K9wxr signing off . . .