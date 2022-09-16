Aug. 31, 1933 - Sept. 14, 2022

MATTOON — William "Bill" Perrie Brown, age 89, of Mattoon passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Stephens and Pastor Van Frownfelter officiating. Burial will follow at Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

Bill was born on August 31, 1933, in Humboldt, the son of Orville F. Sr. and Anna (Ridgeway) Brown. He was united in marriage to Virgie Mae Epperson on October 12, 1963. She survives.

Other survivors include his children; Chris Keiser of Naperville, IL, Mike Brown (Karen Hart) of Mattoon, IL and Charleston, IL, Ray (Ronda) Epperson of West Plains, MO, Doug (Kim) Brown and Brad Brown all of Mattoon, IL; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Pauline Moore of Fleming, FL, and Wilma (Jack) Smith of Paxton, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters: Martha Miller, Donald Brown, Orville Brown Jr., Burnett Brown and Unadine Brown.

Bill served honorably in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for 32 months. He worked for Brown's Auto Sales and later retired from Penn Central/Conrail. Bill was a member of the New Mercy Worship Center in Mattoon, Show Me Region in Missouri, and Lincoln Land Car Clubs. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, gardening with Virgie and spending time with his family. But most of all, loved God and his family. He will be forever missed and loved.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to New Mercy Worship Center, 1208 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.