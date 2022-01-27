MATTOON — William "Bill" Ross Basham, age 76, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:26 PM, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.

Bill was born on March 14, 1945, in Humboldt, IL to the late Gilbert Owen and Edith Marie (Davis) Basham. He married Jeanne Elaine Seaman; she passed away on December 24, 2005. He later married Nancy (Calvert) Ryder on July 5, 2009, in Arkansas; she survives and lives in Mattoon, IL. He is also survived by one son, David Basham and wife Julie of Mattoon, IL; two daughters: Lisa Limes of Charleston, IL, Sara Ferris and husband Toby of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Mary Guill and husband Sid of Mattoon, IL; nine grandchildren: Baileigh Coy and husband Trent of Sullivan, IL, Kyleigh Basham of Mattoon, IL, Cameron, Cole, Caleb, and C.J. Limes all of Charleston, IL, Layney Culp and husband Kory of Mattoon, IL, Lindsay Ferris of Mattoon, IL and Luke Ferris of Mattoon, IL; five great-grandchildren: Harpe and Ella Coy of Sullivan, IL, Sage Limes of Mattoon, IL, Lila and William Culp of Mattoon, IL.

He was preceded in death by three brothers: Gilbert, James, and Richard Basham; and one sister, Linda Zuber.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963-1965. He was a member of the Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon, IL, and attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. After graduating high school Bill acquired a job at the Journal Gazette in Arcola, IL. He later began his career as a firefighter at the Mattoon Fire Department in Mattoon, IL, where he retired after many years of service.

Bill had a passion for traveling and exploring new places. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was able to fix anything that was in need of repair. Family was his highest priority, and he relished the time spent with his children and grandchildren. His loved ones will take comfort in the abundance of loving memories they shared with him.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.