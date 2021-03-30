ALLENVILLE — William "Bill" Wallace, 84, of Allenville, passed away at 8:58 a.m. Sunday March 28, 2021 in Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Tim Henderson officiating, assisted by Pastor Al Rennert. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mill.

Memorials are suggested to the Jonathan Creek Christian Church.

View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. Face masks are recommended and please observe social distancing for the visitation and service.