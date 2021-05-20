NEOGA — William Charles Little, age 78 of Neoga passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 after a brief illness.

Bill was born on June 21, 1942 in Champaign, IL and was the son of Charles and Helen (Gossett) Little of Gifford (deceased). He is survived by his wife of 48 years Peggy (Wilson) Little of Neoga; daughters: Amy (Jonathan) Rhine of Kaneohe, Hawaii; Marci (Alan) Williams, Titus, Alabama; Darci (Chris) Lolley and grandson Joshua Lolley of Tallahassee, Florida.

Bill graduated from Rantoul High school class of 1960, Eastern Illinois University in 1964 and the University of Illinois in 1970 with a Master's degree in Economics. Bill was a much loved teacher throughout his 35 year career, first in Mattoon High School (1964-1970) where he also served as both a wrestling coach and freshman football assistant coach. From 1970-1999, Bill was a popular Economics teacher and Division Chairman of the Social Science Department at Lake Land College.