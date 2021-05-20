NEOGA — William Charles Little, age 78 of Neoga passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 after a brief illness.
Bill was born on June 21, 1942 in Champaign, IL and was the son of Charles and Helen (Gossett) Little of Gifford (deceased). He is survived by his wife of 48 years Peggy (Wilson) Little of Neoga; daughters: Amy (Jonathan) Rhine of Kaneohe, Hawaii; Marci (Alan) Williams, Titus, Alabama; Darci (Chris) Lolley and grandson Joshua Lolley of Tallahassee, Florida.
Bill graduated from Rantoul High school class of 1960, Eastern Illinois University in 1964 and the University of Illinois in 1970 with a Master's degree in Economics. Bill was a much loved teacher throughout his 35 year career, first in Mattoon High School (1964-1970) where he also served as both a wrestling coach and freshman football assistant coach. From 1970-1999, Bill was a popular Economics teacher and Division Chairman of the Social Science Department at Lake Land College.
Throughout his career and in retirement, Bill was an active member of numerous organizations dedicated to serving others including the Freemasons, the Scottish Rite, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Loyal Order of Moose, Shriner's International (Corn Belt Shrine) and the Lake Land College Faculty Association. In recognition for his outstanding contributions to Lake Land College, the teaching profession and to the community, Bill was inducted to Lake Land's Wall of Fame in 2011.
Bill was a lifelong outdoorsman, fisherman and motorcyclist, particularly enjoying his years riding with the Ansar/Corn Belt Shriner's Motor Patrol raising funds for Shriner's Hospitals. Honoring his wishes, the family will remember Bill with a Celebration of Life at his beloved Lake Mattoon at a later date.
Memorial donations in Bill's honor may be given to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/st-louis). Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.